Milam County deputies arrest Missouri bank robbery suspect near Rockdale

Milam County deputies have arrested a 26-year-old man wanted for bank robbery out of Missouri early Thursday morning.

Nathaniel Terry was arrested after he approached a resident saying he had a flat tire and needed to make a phone call about 4:45 a.m. Thursday.

Earlier Wednesday Milam County authorities had been contacted by investigators in Missouri to say that their suspect might be in the area because his girlfriend had relatives who live just south of Rockdale.

Deputies checked the area and located him, but he ran off on foot into a wooded area.

A DPS helicopter was called in and Williamson County assisted with tracking dogs, but by about ten o’clock Sheriff White noted on his Facebook page that the trail had gone cold.

Then when the man approached the citizen Thursday morning on FM 1712, he admitted who he was and the citizen called 9-1-1 after which he was arrested without further incident.

Sheriff White said the warrants out of Missouri for robbery with a firearm and parole violation were confirmed and that Terry would be held in the Milam County Jail.

Sheriff White said that the girlfriend is also wanted for a robbery in Missouri but was not involved in the incident Wednesday night.

She was still being sought Thursday morning.