Thorndale, Tx (FOX44) – A Milam County deputy escaped injury and a 33-year-old Del Valle, Texas man is in custody following a shooting incident that occurred near Thorndale Thursday morning.

Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore said it happened during what would have been a routine traffic stop near Griffith Lane about 2:20 a.m. Thursday.

Shortly after the deputy had turned on his lights to make the stop, shots were fired from inside the suspect vehicle, with the driver firing through his own back window.

At least three shots struck the deputy’s vehicle.

The driver fled with the deputy in pursuit.

With the assistance of a Williamson County deputy, the vehicle was stopped on County Road 458 a short time later and the driver was taken into custody.

He was identified as 33-year-old Travis Wayne Turner with jail records indicating he had an address in Del Valle.

he remained in the Milam County Jail Friday on charges of attempted capital murder of a peace officer, evading arrest or detention in a motor vehicle and tampering with evidence.

Bond had not been set as of Friday morning.

An investigation into the incident remained ongoing Friday.