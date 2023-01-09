Rockdale, Tx (FOX44) – Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore reports four people were arrested following a search warrant service near Rockdale on Friday.

Sheriff Clore said the raid was conducted at an address in the 100 block of Milam County Road 311, west of Rockdale. The search warrant was the result of an ongoing joint investigation between the Sheriff’s Office and the Rockdale Police Department following a shooting last year – and reported drug related activity at this location.

A Sheriff’s Office statement said multiple controlled substances were recovered – including Ecstacy/MDMA, Methamphetamine and Alprazolam. Additionally, Sheriff Clore said a stolen vehicle was recovred.

Arrested were 41-year-old Raul Avila, of Rockdale, held on three separate felony drug possession charge, one misdemeanor drug charge and property theft. 27-year-old Crystal (also listed as “Christy”) Pounder, of Thorndale, is held on a state jail felony drug possession charge. 28-year-old Cody Martin, of Rockdale, is held on a third-degree felony possession charge.

Raul Avila. (Courtesy: Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore)

Crystal Pounder. (Courtesy: Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore)

Cody Martin. (Courtesy: Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore)

47-year-old Ronald Martin, of Cameron, was also arrested. He is held on a separate Class B misdemeanor warrant for false report to a peace officer.

Sheriff Clore said this case is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division of the Milam County Sheriff’s Office at 254-697-7033, the Milam County District Attorney’s Office at 254-697-7013, or Milam County Crime Stoppers at 254-697-8477.