MILAM, Texas- Stay-at-home orders in Milam county will soon be lifted.

Milam County Commissioners held a special session today, and voted 4 to 1 to end their shelter-in-place orders at 12:01 a.m. May 7th.



Judge Young said in the meeting that it was time to eliminate the confusion and tighter controls.



Health Director Robert Kirkpatrick agreed with the move.