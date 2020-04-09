Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Milam County fatal near Rockdale

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(file/MGN photo)

MILAM COUNTY, Texas- A Rockdale woman was killed in a crash in Milam County Wednesday.

Investigators say 71-year-old, Elizabeth Bartlet was driving a 2017 Lincoln sport utility vehicle, and traveling northwest on FM-487. 

Bartlet crossed the center line and struck the 2002 Dodge Ram pickup truck of 37-year-old Kymber Lynn Barton.

Kymber Lynn Barton was killed in the crash.

Bartlett and a 30 year old female passenger from the Dodge pickup were flown out by medical evacuation helicopters.

Crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

               
KWKT FOX 44

Trending Stories