Milam County fatal near Rockdale

MILAM COUNTY, Texas- A Rockdale woman was killed in a crash in Milam County Wednesday.

Investigators say 71-year-old, Elizabeth Bartlet was driving a 2017 Lincoln sport utility vehicle, and traveling northwest on FM-487.

Bartlet crossed the center line and struck the 2002 Dodge Ram pickup truck of 37-year-old Kymber Lynn Barton.

Kymber Lynn Barton was killed in the crash.

Bartlett and a 30 year old female passenger from the Dodge pickup were flown out by medical evacuation helicopters.

Crash is still under investigation.