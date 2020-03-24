Closings
Milam County issues Shelter in Place order

Milam County Judge Steve Young issued a Shelter in Place order Tuesday afternoon to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Two people in the county have tested positive for the coronavirus as of Tuesday.

The order asks people of Milam County to stay at home and avoid non-essential travel as much as possible.

Exemptions from the shelter in place order include activities buying food, medical supplies, and/or work supplies. People may also go outside to exercise, care for a family member, or go to work at an essential business.

For a full list of essential businesses and exemptions, check out the full order released by Milam County.

The county has also issued a disaster order and enacted a curfew for those 18 and younger. They must be off the streets between 9 p.m. and 8 a.m. unless accompanied by their parent or guardian.

