Milam County man indicted on child sex, child porn charges

A Milam County Grand Jury has returned multiple indictments alleging sexual assault of a child and possession of child pornography against a 34-year-old Rockdale man.

Arrest affidavits filed with the court allege that Kody Lee Land had sex with three different underage girls, with one of the affidavits specifying an incident that went back to January 2018.

One affidavit quoted one of the victims as saying he had sex with her as many as fifteen times.

The affidavit stated that Land was a softball coach of one of the victims.

One of the affidavits stated that as the investigation got underway, a search warrant was obtained for Land’s residence and that electronic devices were recovered that contained videos and pictures of at least one of the victims.

The investigation was conducted by the Milam County Sheriff’s Office and Child Protective Services.

The Milam County District Attorney’s Office released information stating that Land was indicted on three counts of sexual assault of a child, a second degree felony, possession of child pornography a third degree felony and of aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first degree felony.