Milam County preparing for Tree of Angels ceremony

MILAM COUNTY, Texas – The Milam County and District Attorney’s Office will be sponsoring the 21st annual Tree of Angels ceremony.

This program is celebrated each year across Texas and enables survivors of violent crime and victims’ families to place an angel ornament on a special Christmas tree in support of or in memory of their loved one.

This tradition was started in 1991 in hopes that the blessings of the holiday season would comfort the victims and their families during this difficult time.

This event will take place Monday, December 9 at 6:00 p.m., at the Milam County Museum located at 112 West First Street in downtown Cameron.

Members of the armed services will also be remembered and honored. All military families are invited to attend and place an angel on the tree in honor of or in remembrance of their loved one.

The public is invited to attend the ceremony to show their support for the victims and these families. Participants are asked to bring an angel ornament tagged with the first and last name of the person to be remembered or honored. If you are not able to attend and would like an angel placed on the Tree of Angels in honor or in memory of your loved one, you can contact Kristy Dalbey at (254) 697-7013 or send an email to kdalbey@milamcounty.net for more information.

Source: Milam County District Attorney’s Office