Milam County reports first death from COVID-19

Local News
MILAN COUNTY, Texas- Milam county has recorded its first death from COVID-19.

The victim is a Milam County resident under the age of 50.

The victim died in a Temple hospital earlier Monday.

Milam County Judge Steve Young made the announcement on KRXT and KMIL earlier Monday morning.

Judge Young said the death is not related to the dairy queen case from earlier.

One other person is still hospitalized.

Judge young strongly recommended that people wear a face mask in public to offer some protection against the virus.

The shelter-in-place order will remain in place

