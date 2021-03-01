Milam County Sheriff steps down

Milam County Sheriff Chris White has stepped down for personal reasons.

Chief Deputy Mike Clore confirmed White made the announcement Monday afternoon, and that it was effective immediately.

Clore will take over the sheriff’s duties until the Milam County Commissioners Court meets on March 8th. They are expected to make a decision on how to proceed at that time.

White was the chief deputy in July, 2018, when Sheriff David Greene died. Commissioners picked White to replace him. The following November, White ran for the position unopposed.