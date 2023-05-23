ROCKDALE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: An 18-year-old suspect in the murder of a Rockdale man is in custody. More arrests are expected.

Rockdale Police Chief Jerry Meadors says a man was arrested Monday on a charge of Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity-Murder. Meadors said at least two more arrests are forthcoming, as two additional warrants have been issued.

Names have not being released because not all parties are in custody.

This comes after Rockdale Police have been seeking to identify the persons of interest in this shooting. Officers originally responded to an apartment complex in the 1700 block of West Cameron Avenue at Summit at 10:17 p.m. Thursday. Officers found the victim unresponsive – with a single gunshot wound to the upper torso.

Officers and medical personnel began life-saving efforts, but the victim was pronounced dead a short time later. The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Jeffery McKinney, Jr., of Rockdale.

Police said the assailants pictured below fled before they arrived. Citizens in the area who might have doorbell or security cameras were asked to review footage from between 5 p.m. and midnight on April 27 for any captured images of this group of people.

(Courtesy: Rockdale Police Department)

Police say this incident has been revealed to be a targeted event, and does not believe there is any danger to the public. If you have any information, you can contact Rockdale Police Detective Michael Hubnik at 512-446-3436 or Milam County Crime Stoppers at 888-697-8477.