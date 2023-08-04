Milam County (FOX 44/KWKT) — Department of Public Safety Troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Milam County that took place Friday afternoon.

The crash is located near Highway 79 and CR 360. Right now, troopers are not saying what vehicles are involved in the crash or the number of people who are injured.

DPS is asking people to avoid the area, find an alternate route, and expect delays.

This is a developing situation and FOX 44 News will bring you more information as it becomes available.