Milam County (FOX 44/KWKT) — Texas DPS Troopers are investigating a crash that killed a driver early Monday morning near Buckholts.

They say 22-year-old Fabian Andres Rodriguez was driving a 2004 Chevrolet pickup in Milam County around 3:45 a.m. when he approached a curve on FM 486.

Troopers say the Little River Academy resident failed to drive in a single lane, left the roadway, and entered a bar ditch. The truck rolled onto its left side, throwing Rodriguez out because he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Justice of the Peace Gary Northcott pronounced Rodriguez deceased at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Texas DPS reminds drivers and occupants of a vehicle to always wear your safety belt.