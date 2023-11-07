Rockdale, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Rockdale Independent School District announced Tuesday that a former teacher has turned herself in to Rockdale Police to face allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a student.

The allegations first surfaced in September of 2023 against Shawnee Despain, who taught at Rockdale High School. The school district suspended Despain immediately and started an internal investigation.

Shawnee Despain

The Rockdale Police Department opened a criminal investigation and says the school district cooperated with it. Despain resigned from the school just a few days later.

According to Rockdale Police Chief Jerry Meadors, Despain faces one count of improper relationship between an educator and student and one count of possession of child pornography. She is in the Milam County Jail on a combined bond of $350,000.

This is a developing situation and FOX 44 News will bring you more information as it becomes available.