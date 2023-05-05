MILAM COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A Fort Worth woman is dead after a Thursday evening crash in Milam County.

The Texas Department of Public Safety responded at approximately 5:30 p.m. to a report of a major crash on Highway 77 – about a mile southeast of Rockdale. A 2019 Dodge Ram pickup driven by a 63-year-old woman from Ennis was traveling northbound on Highway 77 and approaching the intersection of FM-908.

A 2012 Toyota RAV 4 SUV driven by 46-year-old Pramila Subedi, of Fort Worth, was traveling northwest on FM-908. The driver of the Toyota failed to yield right-of-way to the Dodge truck and pulled into the path of the Dodge as she entered onto Highway 77.

The Dodge truck collided with the Toyota. Subedi was pronounced dead on scene by Justice of the Peace Greg Hoelscher. Next of kin have been notified.