MILAM COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A man is dead after a crash involving a van and an SUV in Milam County.

The Texas Department of Transportation responded at approximately 3:50 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a fatal head-on crash on FM-485, about 1.5 miles east of Branchville.

A 2014 Chevrolet Express passenger van, driven by 61-year-old Haider Ali Mamin, of Sugar Land, was traveling eastbound on FM-485. According to investigators, a 2017 Dodge Durango SUV, driven by a 19-year-old man from Hamilton, was traveling westbound on FM-485 in the eastbound lane approaching the van.

The driver of the Chevrolet swerved to the left into the eastbound lane to avoid a collision. The driver of the Dodge swerved to the right to get back into their lane at the same time. Both units collided head-on in the westbound lane.

The driver of the van was pronounced dead on scene by Justice of the Peace Gary Northcott. Next of kin have been notified. The Hamilton man was transported to Scott and White with incapacitating injuries.

Texas DPS says this investigation is still active and open.