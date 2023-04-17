MILAM COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A Hutto man has died after a motorcycle crash in Milam County.

Texas Department of Safety Troopers responded at approximately 4 p.m. Saturday to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 79 – about 4.7 miles east of Milano. A 2007 Kawasaki ZX-6 motorcycle – driven by 46-year-old Buster Scott Hanna, of Hutto – was traveling westbound on Highway 79.

According to the investigating Trooper, the Kawasaki crossed into the eastbound traffic lane and into the south bar ditch. The Kawasaki struck a concrete culvert and rolled several times.

DPS says Hanna was pronounced dead on scene by Justice of the Peace Gary Northcott. Next of kin have been notified.

This investigation is still active and open.