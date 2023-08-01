Milam County (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Third Court of Appeals has upheld the murder conviction and sentence of Alvin Melton. The decision was made on June 14th, 2023.

On May 8, 2019, a Milam County jury found Melton guilty of killing 32-year-old Courtney Latrell Williams.

The jury assessed punishment of 25 years of confinement in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice after a sentencing hearing held on May 9.

Melton will be required to serve one half of his sentence, day for day, before becoming eligible for parole.

The shooting took place in September of 2017. Police were called to 411 South Jefferson in Cameron about 5:20 p.m. on a reported shooting and found the victim, 32-year-old Williams dead of an apparent shotgun wound to the head.

An arrest affidavit filed in the case indicates that the two brothers, Alvin Dejuan Melton and John Leom Melton had been arguing.

The court papers say that 46-year-old John Melton threatened his brother with a knife.

At that point, 35-year-old Alvin Melton went to his bedroom and came back with a Mossberg 500 shotgun with a pistol grip and went back out on the front porch and confronted his brother with the shotgun, which then discharged striking the victim Courtney Williams on the right side of the head, killing him instantly,