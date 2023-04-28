Rockdale, Tx (FOX44) – One man is dead following a Thursday night shooting at a Rockdale apartment complex.

Rockdale police were called to complex in the 1700 block of West Cameron Avenue at Summit at 10:17 p.m. in reference to a shooting and on arrival found the victim unresponsive with a single gunshot wound to the upper torso. Officers and medical personnel began life saving efforts, but the victim was pronounced dead a short time later.

The victim was identified as 30-year-old Jeffery McKinney, Jr of Rockdale.

Police said the unknown assailants had fled before they arrived and no suspect description was available.

Police are asking that anyone with information contact Rockdale Police Detective Michael Hubnik at 512-446-3436 or Milam County Crime Stoppers at 888-697-8477.