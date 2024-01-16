Milam County (FOX 44/KWKT) — Texas DPS Troopers are investigating a crash involving a garbage truck and an SUV in Milam County Tuesday morning. It happened near the intersection of FM 486 and CR 436, just north of Thorndale.

Troopers say a 2021 Nissan Rouge was going north on FM 486 just after 9 a.m., when it failed to control its speed. It slammed into the back of a 2019 International Garbage truck that had stopped to pick up a load of trash.

61-year-old Wayne Hoyt Todd was driving the Nissan and died in the crash. Precinct 4 Judge Gary Northcott pronounced him deceased at the scene. The people in the trash truck were not injured.