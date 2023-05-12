CAMERON, Texas (FOX 44) – A special prayer vigil will be honoring the memory of Cameron Police Department Sgt. Josh Clouse on Friday night.
The department has confirmed to FOX 44 News that the service will begin at 6:30 p.m. at its headquarters located at 605 W 4th Street.
Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore announced Friday morning that Sgt. Clouse was the officer killed in a shooting – in addition to 29-year-old suspect Albert Rafael Acosta.
In addition, the family and friends of Sgt. Clouse have released the following statement about his passing:
“Josh died doing what he loved by protecting and serving the community. The outpouring of love & support from our community and from across the state has touched our hearts deeply. Although our hearts are heavy now we have such peace knowing that Josh is with his Heavenly Father. He has given us the peace that passes all understanding even though we lost a true hero. We know that we can do all things through Christ who gives us strength and we will overcome. In being true to Josh’s memory and the amazing man of God he was we would like to take this moment to let everyone know that if you don’t know Jesus Christ as your Lord & Savior please reach out to Brad Dusenberry of Harvest Bible Church in Rockdale his cell phone number will be with Cameron PD. We would also like to extend our deepest condolences to the family of Mr. Acosta.”