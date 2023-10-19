ROUND ROCK / BUCKHOLTS, Texas (FOX 44) – The victim of a homicide case in Round Rock has been found in Milam County.

Round Rock detectives have identified the body as 30-year-old Shawn Joseph, who was previously reported missing. The Milam County Sheriff’s Office was contacted Tuesday by the Round Rock Police Department, who had been investigating the homicide in its jurisdiction and arrested a suspect.

Shawn Joseph. (Courtesy: Round Rock Police Department)

The department received information that the homicide victim was disposed of in Milam County. After a search in the Buckholts area, around FM-1915 and County Road 408, Joseph’s body was found after he was shot and transported from the Walmart parking lot at 4700 E. Palm Valley Boulevard on Thursday, October 5.

Round Rock officers originally responded to the Walmart parking lot on October 6 in reference to a suspicious vehicle. Shortly after, officers confirmed the vehicle belonged to Joseph.

Investigators determined Joseph was shot in the parking lot that evening, and was transported from the scene by the suspect. The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Royce Defranklin Loggins, was later arrested for aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping in Haltom City. Loggins was extradited back to Williamson County. His bond is set at $1 million. Additional charges are pending.

Royce Defranklin Loggins. (Courtesy: Williamson County Jail)

Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore says the Sheriff’s Office assisted in an auxilary capacity. The Buckholts Fire Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Rangers, the FBI, Texas Search and Rescue, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, the Haltom City Police Department and the public also assisted in this investigation.