Rockdale, Tx (FOX44) – UPDATE: The second of three suspects sought in the April 27th shooting death of Jefferey McKinney, Jr. at a Rockdale apartment complex is now in custody.

22-year-old James Luther Godfrey IV, of Temple, turned himself in at the Milam County Jail on Saturday afternoon. He remained in the jail on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity-murder in connection with the shooting.

The first suspect arrested on May 22 was 18-year-old Marquise Flowers, of Rockdale. Still at large in the case is 17-year-old Isaac Jay Carrizales, of Rockdale.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Carrizales are asked to contact Rockdale Police Detective Michael Hubnik at 512-446-3436 or Milam County Crime Stoppers at 254-697-8477.

Marquise Flowers.

The three men who had been sought were named as suspects early in the investigation.

Police responded to an apartment complex in the 1700 block of West Cameron Avenue at Summit at 10:17 p.m. on April 27 in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the victim unresponsive with a single gunshot wound to the upper torso.

Officers and medical personnel started life-saving efforts, but the victim was pronounced dead a short time later. The victim was identified as 30-year-old Jeffery McKinney, Jr., of Rockdale.

Police said the assailants fled before they arrived.