Gause, Tx (FOX 44) – What has been described as a significant Milam County landmark has been purchased with the idea being that it will be preserved and made accessible to the public.

Sugarloaf Mountain, also known as Red Mountain and La Tortuga, near Gause was purchased by the Tonkawa Tribe of Oklahoma. The purchase was marked by a ceremony Tuesday at the old Sugarloaf Bridge across Little River on Milam County Road 264.

The Milam County Historical Commission notes that the tribe considers it to be a sacred place from which they emanated. The sale was completed in collaboration with the El Camino de los Tejas National Historic Trail Association.

The site includes about sixty acres with the purchase expected to assure its preservation.

A historical marker near the site notes that early American settlers used it as an important landmark on a trail known as “The Kings Highway.” The mountain is located near where Little River joins the Brazos River and is capped with red limestone rock. The marker notes that at one time the top of the mountain was removed because it was believed to hold treasures, but after a public outcry the digging was stopped.

The marker notes that the mountain is recognized by Milam County, the State of Texas, and the National Park Service as an important landmark.