Rogers, Tx (FOX 44) – The driver of an 18-wheeler had to be rescued after his rig overturned on U.S. Highway 190 on Wednesday night.

The crash occurred between Buckholts and Rogers. Reports from the scene indicated the truck rolled over as it entered a curve.

Firefighters had to rescue to the driver, who was later transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The roadway was blocked for a time, but has since been cleared. There were not reports of hazardous material spills.