Cameron, Tx (FOX44) – Two people are reported stable following a shooting Monday night in Cameron.

Police received a 9-1-1 call about 7:00 p.m. Monday about a shooting in the 700 block of Martin Luther King.

On arrival they found that two people had been shot and had already been transported to a hospital by private vehicle.

It was determined that the victims were a 17-year-old male and a 28-year-old female.

Police were still investigating Tuesday morning and had not released any other details or the identities of the victims.