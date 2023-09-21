Cameron, Tx (FOX 44) – A 21-year-old Waco man has been arrested in connection with an August 21 shooting in Cameron that sent two people to the hospital.

Fredrick Bynum, Jr. was booked into the Milam County Jail on Wednesday afternoon. Cameron Police confirmed he was sought among others in connection with a a shooting in the 700 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard in Cameron around 7:00 p.m. on August 21.

When officers arrived, they discovered that two people were shot and already transported to a hospital by private vehicle. It was determined that the victims were a 17-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman. No information has been released on the identity of the victims.

Police said on Thursday morning that the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Bynum had charges listed including four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct, discharge of firearm. Jail records also indicated he was being held on a parole violation.