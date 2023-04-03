MILAM COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A woman is sentenced to 20 years confinement in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

The Milam County District Attorney’s Office says this happened on March 30, after a Pre-Sentence Investigation and Contested Sentencing Hearing. 20th District Judge John W. Youngblood sentenced 51-year-old Pam Maret Mason, formerly of Cameron, for the first-degree felony.

Maret originally confessed to the crime and later pled guilty. The D.A.’s Office says Maret’s confession and guilty plea were instrumental in securing a conviction and life sentence for Mark Mason.

Maret’s cooperation with the investigation was taken into consideration at sentencing. The investigation also revealed that Maret was subjected to extensive manipulation and abuse by Mark Mason.

The Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) immediately removed the children from the home at the start of the investigation. The D.A.’s Office says the children have been placed in a safe, stable home and are doing well.

First Assistant District Attorney Brian Price prosecuted the State’s case.