MILAM COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A Georgetown woman and a 14-year-old boy are dead after a two-vehicle crash in Milam County.

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to a report of a major crash at approximately 10:40 a.m. Sunday. The accident occurred at FM-486, about 2.7 miles north of Thorndale.

A 2012 Kia Sorento driven by a 39-year-old woman from Georgetown was traveling southbound on FM-486. The Kia was stopped, and was waiting for an oncoming vehicle to pass before making a left turn into a church parking lot.

A 2016 Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by a 34-year-old woman from Thorndale was traveling southbound on FM-486, and was approaching the stopped Kia from behind. According to the lead Trooper investigating the crash, the Dodge Ram failed to control speed and collided into the rear of the Kia from behind.

A 14-year-old male passenger, along with 42-year-old Tyesha Nikole Tanner, of Georgetown, were in the Kia and were killed upon impact. Both were pronounced dead on scene by Justice of the Peace Gary Northcott. Next of kin have been notified.

Texas DPS says this investigation is still active and open.