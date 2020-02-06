Military leaders discuss improving housing for U.S. troops

Army Secretary Ryan D. McCarthy attended a meeting Wednesday with the other secretaries of military branches to get a progress report on making military housing better.

The latest change is the U.S. Army has finalized an incentive fee structure with private housing companies that supposedly puts families first and holds companies accountable.

These meetings come after a recent storm of complaints from military families who say their living conditions are sub-standard. They blame the private companies who maintain the housing. FOX44 News has reported on several problems raised at Ft. Hood.

On Wednesday, meeting attendees talked about implementing housing provisions included in the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act. Those provisions include a dispute-resolution process, move-in/move-out procedures, creating a common lease agreement, and making home-maintenance histories available to the public.

The Army says there has already been progress made towards improving housing: