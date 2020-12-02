Mill-King Market and Creamery is helping give groceries to families in need

McGREGOR, Texas – If you are looking to find a gift that truly gives to others this year, then Mill-King Market and Creamery might be able to help.

“It’s just really important to us to get clean, healthy food out to the people that need it – and especially when there are folks out there that are struggling right now,” says owner Rhianna Miller.

Looking to buy a family groceries this holiday? Mill-King will do the shopping and delivery.

“We do home delivery in Waco, so we decided that we put these packages together and greatly discounted the costs that we will delivery those free in the Waco area,” says Miller.

During these difficult times, Mill-King saw that people are in great need to receive food this holiday.

“Throughout the season, we’ve had certain families that we know come in and shop with us, and we will be giving some of those families one of these boxes when we know they are having trouble in that sort of thing,” says Miller.

Most food drives focus on basic needs, but Mill-King is offering food to those with food sensitivities.

“When the pandemic really hit and we saw a run on all the stores, we also saw a run on everything. And we saw that there’s a huge group of people who have food sensitivities – that when those products are out of the stores, whether it be a gluten-free product or a non-dairy product, non-egg product, that’s a greater strain on consumers,” says Miller.

Mill-King Market and Creamery will be doing the boxes until the end of December – but if needed, they will do them into January, as well.