Mills County brush fire being contained

The Texas A&M Forest Service Thursday morning reported a large fire that has burned in Mills County since Saturday was 80-percent contained.

The fire was estimated to have burned over 3500 acres destroying deer camps and threatening a home.

An aircraft was used to drop fire retardant to save the home.

The fire was thought to have started Saturday in the vicinity of a deer camp but the exact cause of the fire has not been determined.

The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reported the fire was burning in an area along FM 45 near the Mills and Brown County lines, with the flames crossing over into Brown County in spots.

Texas A&M Forest Service Fire Personnel and Equipment (TFS), Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS)Engines, and local fire departments were working the fire.

Crews continued to construct and improve containment lines with dozers and motor graders, and engines monitored and put out hot spots along the fire lines.