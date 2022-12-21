MILLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The victim in a fatal crash in Mills County has been identified.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says around 4:48 p.m. on December 14, a 2001 Ford F-250 pick-up truck operated by 52-year-old Jason David Hopper, of Hamilton, was traveling southbound on FM-573 – about 3.5 miles north of Mullin. According to the investigating Trooper, the Ford left the roadway for unknown reasons and went into the southbound drainage ditch. Hopper over corrected, lost control, and collided with a tree.

Hopper was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead on scene by Justice of the Peace Kim Avants. Next of kin have been notified.

This investigation is still active and open.