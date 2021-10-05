Mills County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Cutter Anderson Baird. (Courtesy: Mills County Sheriff’s Office)

GOLDTHWAITE, Texas – The Mills County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find a missing teen.

16-year-old Cutter Anderson Baird, of Goldthwaite, was last seen by family on September 26. He was walking away from his residence, located on Mills County Road 232.

Cutter was wearing a black shirt, khaki shorts, ball cap and a grey backpack. Cutter is also believed to have his American Flag Hoodie with him, and may be wearing it. Cutter has brown hair/blue eyes, is 5’11, and weighs 130 pounds. There is a substantial cash reward for information leading to Cutter’s whereabouts.

If anyone has any information, you can contact the Mills County Sheriff’s Office at (325) 648-2245.

Source: Mills County Sheriff’s Office

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected