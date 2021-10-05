Mills County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

GOLDTHWAITE, Texas – The Mills County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find a missing teen.

16-year-old Cutter Anderson Baird, of Goldthwaite, was last seen by family on September 26. He was walking away from his residence, located on Mills County Road 232.

Cutter was wearing a black shirt, khaki shorts, ball cap and a grey backpack. Cutter is also believed to have his American Flag Hoodie with him, and may be wearing it. Cutter has brown hair/blue eyes, is 5’11, and weighs 130 pounds. There is a substantial cash reward for information leading to Cutter’s whereabouts.

If anyone has any information, you can contact the Mills County Sheriff’s Office at (325) 648-2245.

Source: Mills County Sheriff’s Office