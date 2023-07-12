Goldthwaite, Tx (FOX 44) – A two-story apartment building was destroyed, and two firefighters suffered heat exhaustion in an overnight fire in Goldthwaite.

Goldthwaite Volunteer Fire Department Chief Danny Schwartz said the call came in at 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, reporting the building on Queen Street was burning. All of the occupants were able to get out safely, but the apartments and their contents were described as a total loss.

Chief Schwartz said firefighting efforts were hampered by low water pressure, and assistance in bringing water by tankers came from fire departments in Priddy, Starr, Mullin, Lometa and Lampasas.

The structure was described as an older wood frame building. Eight people were displaced by the fire. They were reported staying with friends and relatives.

Assistance efforts were being organized on Wednesday. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.