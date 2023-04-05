SAN SABA COUNTY / MILLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – An arrest is made after a pursuit starts in San Saba County and ends in Mills County.

The San Saba County Sheriff’s Office says that at approximately 7:43 a.m. Tuesday, Chace Nelson Cook led multiple units on this pursuit. Speeds ranged from between 90 mph and 140 mph.

Cook was apprehended in Mills County after he rammed a San Saba County deputy and San Saba Police officer. Two units received damage during the pursuit, according to the San Saba County Sheriff’s Office. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office did not have any damages to their vehicles. No injuries have been reported.

Cook’s vehicle was disabled, and he was placed under arrest. He is being held in the Mills County Jail. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office has charged him with two counts of Aggravated Assault on Peace Officer, and the San Saba County Sheriff’s Office has charged him with Evading Arrest with a Vehicle with Previous Conviction and Reckless Driving.