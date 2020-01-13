Miss McGregor Teen 2019 laid to rest

MCGREGOR, Texas – Family and friends of 16-year old Cordelia Sloan paid their respects Monday at her funeral service in McGregor.

Sloan was killed in a car accident on the corner of US-84 and CR-185 in Coryell County on January 5.

Childhood friends from Oklahoma drove over five hours to celebrate Sloan’s life with her McGregor classmates. Guests were encouraged to wear Crocs to the funeral service as they were Sloan’s favorite shoes.

During her two and a half years at McGregor High, Sloan was involved in several school activities, including cheerleading, and was named Miss McGregor Teen in 2019. Sloan is being remembered as a loyal friend with a boisterous persona and a big heart.

“She just had that bonding kind of personality that can glue everyone together and keep everyone together as a team,” says childhood friend Levi Wilson. “When she walked in the room, everyone smiled. And everyone knew that it was Cordelia, because that’s just who Cordelia was. She just made everyone’s day better.”

There was more laughter than tears among the hundreds that packed the Exchange Event Center in McGregor. The service included the playing of a few of Sloan’s favorite pop songs and moving tributes from her friends and siblings.

There is a GoFundMe page to help the Sloan family with their unexpected expenses. You can find it here.