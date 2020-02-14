Miss Texas gives Valentine’s presents to veterans

TEMPLE, Texas – Miss Texas Chandler Foreman visited the Waco and Temple VA hospitals Friday to bring the love to those who served.

Foreman told stories of her veteran relatives and helped hand out over 1,000 teddy bears to the veterans.

“I am able to spend this time with them, whether it’s just to give them a smile or them make me smile. But just to see the joy on their faces that they have in the moment, because it’s so important that we celebrate our heroes,” says Foreman. “We see every day they’re being neglected more and more, and communities like Waco and Temple make sure that we are giving them that attention and the resources they need.”

Foreman’s uncle was a war hero in Vietnam, and she remembers hearing his stories as a child. Now she says it’s time for her to hear other people’s stories.

“I visit various cities and various people from other backgrounds,” says Foreman. “To hear them – whether for two minutes or twenty minutes – share something about their lives is the most important part of the job, because we’re the ambassador and serving for them.”

Foreman went to the nursing home on-site to hand out the teddy bears and hear more stories from veterans. The bears were collected all around Central Texas by the Teddy Bear Project Foundation.

Over the last five years, they have collected thousands of bears to give to veterans on Valentine’s Day. It may be a small gift, but it can mean so much more.

“We need to make sure we’re providing them with the resources, with the love, with this volunteering from the community and support to ensure that they are well taken care of,” says Foreman.

After giving out the bears at the VA, the Teddy Bear Project will send another 150 to Dallas to help first responders comfort children.