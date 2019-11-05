Missing 2-year-old girl found safe

The Amber Alert for 2-year-old Jaya Trevino is over, thanks to members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force finding her Tuesday morning in San Antonio.

They took Juan Trevino into custody near the intersection of Military Drive and Timbercreek around 8:40 a.m.

Juan Trevino

Jaya went to a hospital for a medical evaluation as a precaution, but the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says she is okay.

The Amber Alert was issued Monday afternoon, because authorities feared Jaya was in grave danger.

No word yet on what, if any, criminal charges Juan Trevino will face.