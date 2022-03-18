WACO, Texas – UPDATE: The Waco Police Department reports Jerome has been found and is safe.

Below is the original text from this story:

Waco Police Detectives needs your help to find a missing at-risk juvenile.

17-year-old Jerome Wilson Walker was last seen at Reicher Catholic High School at noon on Friday. He was last wearing tan pants, a gray and green Baylor University hoodie, blue Nike shoes, and a gray and black backpack.

Police report Jerome mostly hangs out at home, and has no phone or any other device. Jerome does have a history of mental illness, and takes ADHD medications.

If you know of Jerome’s whereabouts, you can call 9-1-1 or 254-750-7500.