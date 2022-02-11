TEMPLE, Texas – UPDATE: The Temple Police Department reports Ryan Fellows has been found and is safe.

Below is the original text from this story:

The Temple Police Department is searching for a missing man with autism.

33-year-old Ryan Fellows has blue/green eyes and a beard. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue Cookie Monster pajama pants and white shoes. Ryan can usually be found at a park on the swings. It has been advised to tell him, “Mr. Michael is looking for you.”

(Courtesy: Temple Police Department)

If you have any information on Ryan’s whereabouts, you can contact Temple PD at 254-298-5500.

Source: Temple Police Department