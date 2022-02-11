TEMPLE, Texas – UPDATE: The Temple Police Department reports Ryan Fellows has been found and is safe.
Below is the original text from this story:
The Temple Police Department is searching for a missing man with autism.
33-year-old Ryan Fellows has blue/green eyes and a beard. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue Cookie Monster pajama pants and white shoes. Ryan can usually be found at a park on the swings. It has been advised to tell him, “Mr. Michael is looking for you.”
If you have any information on Ryan’s whereabouts, you can contact Temple PD at 254-298-5500.
Source: Temple Police Department