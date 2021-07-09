Missing child believed to be in ‘danger of death or serious bodily injury’

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas – The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find a missing child.

Six-year-old Legend Mourning was last seen wearing a blue and red Spiderman shirt, blue shorts, and one blue and green shoe. Legend was taken from a residence in the 600 block of West Mitchell Street in Calvert, Texas on Friday morning.

The suspect has been identified as 29-year-old Johnell Hickman, who left with Legend in a black four-door sedan.



Johnell Hickman (left) and four-door sedan.

(Pictures Courtesy: Robertson County Sheriff’s Office)

Law enforcement believes Legend to be in “danger of death or serious bodily injury.”

If you have any information on Mourning and Hickman’s whereabouts, you can contact the Calvert Police Department or Robertson County Sheriff’s Office at 979-364-2223 or 979-828-3299.

Source: Robertson County Sheriff’s Office