COLLEGE STATION, Texas – UPDATE: As of Friday night, authorities report that Jacora Ravon Paldo has been found in the College Station area, and is safe.

Below is the original text from this story:

The College Station Police Department and Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley need your help to find a missing teen.

16-year-old Jacora Ravon Paldo has been reported missing to the College Station Police Department. She has not been seen since January 25. Paldo is 5’8″, weighs 210 pounds, and has long brown and orange braids that go past her waist.

Paldo was last seen in the 4000 block of Victoria Avenue in College Station. She was seen wearing a red or black hoodie, blue jeans, and green shoes. It is believed she may still be in the Brazos County area, and may be in the company of a young man.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you can call College Station PD at 979-764-3600, or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.

Sources: Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley, College Station Police Department