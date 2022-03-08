TEMPLE, Texas – UPDATE: The Temple Police Department reports David Denison has been found and is safe.

Below is the original text from this story:

The Temple Police Department needs your help to find a missing elderly man.

73-year-old David Denison has white hair and a white beard, and is wearing a blue flannel shirt and blue jeans. He was last seen around 12:00 p.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of S. 31st Street.

If you have information on Denison’s whereabouts, you can call 254-298-5500.

Source: Temple Police Department