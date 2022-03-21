TEMPLE, Texas – UPDATE: The Temple Police Department reports Danny Gilkey has been found and is safe.

Below is the original text from this story:

The Temple Police Department needs your help to find a man considered missing and endangered.

46-year-old Danny Wayne Gilkey was last seen in the 2400 block of S. 31st Street wearing a long-sleeved USMC sweatshirt. Gilkey is 5’5″, and weighs 138 pounds.

If you have any information on Gilkey’s whereabouts, you can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.

Source: Temple Police Department