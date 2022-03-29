TEMPLE, Texas – UPDATE: The Temple Police Department reports Zachary has been found and is safe.

Below is the original text from this story:

The Temple Police Department needs your help to find a young man considered missing and endangered.

18-year-old Zachary Smit has a mental health disorder, and was last seen in Temple on March 21. He is 5’9″, and weighs 215 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Zachary’s whereabouts, you can contact Temple PD at 254-298-5500.