LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas – Fifty-five-year-old Willie Rhodes, who was reported missing on January 10, 2022, has been found dead in Limestone County.

Upon receiving this information, the Waco Police Department immediately began a missing persons investigation, stating that Rhodes was last seen leaving work at 6:20 a.m. on January 9, 2022.

On January 13, 2022, the Waco Police Department was notified that Willie Rhodes’ body was found in Limestone County.

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, The Texas Rangers, and the Waco Police Department will be conducting a joint follow-up investigation. Next of kin has been notified.

There is no other information available at this time, this investigation is still ongoing.

Courtesy of: Waco Police Department