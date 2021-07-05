Missing Fort Hood soldier returns to Central Texas

FORT HOOD, Texas – The missing Fort Hood soldier has returned to the area after about a week and a half away from his military post.

SPC Abram Salas II failed to report to work on June 23 – when he was deemed missing by the military installation.

FOX44 spoke with his new wife, Mariah Salas, earlier last week – and with Abram over the weekend.

Abram stated he was exhausted and stressed and could not concentrate – which is what drove him to leave. He was found living in his vehicle in San Antonio, and his wife stated she found him in a rough state.

“I wasn’t on vacation, as some people assumed,” Abram says. “I was living in the streets, per se, as being homeless – but with a vehicle.”

FOX44 has not yet heard from Fort Hood if Abram has yet to return to the military installation, and what the next step will be.

