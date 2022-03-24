FORT HOOD, Texas – UPDATE: The Fort Hood Press Center reports that overnight military police found Anthony Edward Caballero on post unharmed.

Caballero was safely returned to his family at approximately 4:00 a.m. Thursday. Fort Hood officials appreciate the public’s assistance in resolving this incident.

Below is the original text from this story:

Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Services (DES) military police officers need your help to find a missing teen.

The Fort Hood Press Center says 16-year-old Anthony Edward Caballero left his on post residence in the Kouma Village housing area at approximately 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. Caballero left without permission, and has not returned home.



Anthony Edward Caballero.

Caballero is 5′ 10″, with brown hair and brown eyes. He weighs 140 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a grey shirt and ripped jeans. In the initial investigation, it appears Caballero left on his own free will.

If you have any information on Caballero’s whereabouts, you can contact the Fort Hood Military Police at (254) 288 1170.