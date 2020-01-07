Missing girl last seen in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas – Authorities continue to search for a missing girl who was last seen before the end of 2019.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children says 14-year-old Sherri Barnes was last seen on December 28 in Killeen.

Barnes is described as 5′ 6″, weighs 105 pounds, and has brown hair with brown eyes.



Sherri Barnes. (Photos Courtesy: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

If you have any information on Sherri’s whereabouts, you can call NCMEC at 1-800-843-5678 or Killeen Police at (254) 501-8800.

Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children